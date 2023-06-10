Facebook
Louisiana hosts annual free fishing weekend

(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is hosting its annual free fishing weekend on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

The free fishing weekend means the public can fish in Louisiana waters without a fishing license.

“Each year we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful sportsman’s paradise,” explained LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin. “If you are an angler, please bring family and friends and introduce them to Louisiana’s great fishing.”

As part of the annual event, 17 ponds across the state have been stocked with adult-sized catfish.

While the public does not need a fishing license during the free fishing weekend, fishing regulations will remain in place. They include size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions.

A recreational offshore landing permit is also required when possessing tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphinfish, and gray triggerfish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials are also reminding the public that a Louisiana fishing license is again needed once the annual free fishing weekend wraps up. For more information about purchasing a fishing license, click here.

Purchasing a Louisiana fishing license helps provide funding for public fishing, boating access, fishing programs, education, and more.

