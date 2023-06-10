Facebook
Forge Organization aims to form a brotherhood and spark a change

The Forge Organization is a faith-based home where men can come live as they rebuild their lives & find rest.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Forge Organization is a faith-based home where men can come live as they rebuild their lives & find rest.

“It is a place where men who are just broken. Some of them are broken from growing up. Some of them are broken by addiction, grief, losing a child, coming back from war, just broken.” Gary Corban said, founder of the Forge.

Gary Corban calls it of the “Life Recovery Ministry,” not to be mistaken for a rehabilitation center. The home helps men who may have fell on challenging times get back on their feet. Whether it is getting jobs, transportation, forming relationships, or completing life goals.

“It is obtainable if you could just have some people that can be there and walk through it with you. " Gary said.

The founder says he came out of addiction years ago, and ended up purchasing a building that now houses more than 20 men.

The group helps to build people in all areas of life. If you would like to know more about the non-profit organization or want to support, click here.

