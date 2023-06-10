Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Elayn Hunt inmate found dead

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Metairie man, serving time for killing a man after a 2014 argument over a dice game, was found dead in his prison dorm early Saturday morning.

“Elayn Hunt Correctional Center correctional officers found Julius Hankton unresponsive in his dorm around midnight,” said Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick.

“Prison medical staff administered CPR, as did Acadian Ambulance paramedics. An Acadian Ambulance physician pronounced Hankton dead at 1 a.m.,” the spokesman said.

Hankton, 33, is the cousin of drug kingpin Telly Hankton.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy has been ordered, investigators said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Pastorick said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

LSU-Kentucky Game 1 was delayed due to weather.
LSU-Kentucky Game 1 delayed due to weather
LSU-Kentucky Game 1 was delayed due to weather.
LSU-Kentucky Game 1 delayed due to weather threat
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison