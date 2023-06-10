Elayn Hunt inmate found dead

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Metairie man, serving time for killing a man after a 2014 argument over a dice game, was found dead in his prison dorm early Saturday morning.

“Elayn Hunt Correctional Center correctional officers found Julius Hankton unresponsive in his dorm around midnight,” said Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick.

“Prison medical staff administered CPR, as did Acadian Ambulance paramedics. An Acadian Ambulance physician pronounced Hankton dead at 1 a.m.,” the spokesman said.

Hankton, 33, is the cousin of drug kingpin Telly Hankton.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy has been ordered, investigators said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Pastorick said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.