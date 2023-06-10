Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Afternoon storms possible

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, June 10.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will start out dry and quiet, but there will be a 50% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon, with hot highs in the mid-90s. There is a level one, marginal threat for severe storms in the Baton Rouge area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10(WAFB)

The two threats will be damaging winds and hail, but these are relatively low risks.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10(WAFB)

The timing will be from late afternoon into early evening with the peak daytime heating. The LSU baseball game should be able to be played, but a few delays can’t be ruled out if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10(WAFB)

Sunday will be a bit drier, with only a 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms, otherwise, another hot one with highs in the mid-90s. In the extended forecast, a typical summertime patter is setting up again, but this time it looks even hotter, with several days in the upper 90s! Stay cool.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, June 10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 9
Plenty of heat ahead, a few strong storms possible on Saturday
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 9
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, June 9