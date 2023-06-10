Afternoon storms possible
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will start out dry and quiet, but there will be a 50% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon, with hot highs in the mid-90s. There is a level one, marginal threat for severe storms in the Baton Rouge area.
The two threats will be damaging winds and hail, but these are relatively low risks.
The timing will be from late afternoon into early evening with the peak daytime heating. The LSU baseball game should be able to be played, but a few delays can’t be ruled out if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Sunday will be a bit drier, with only a 20% chance of afternoon showers/storms, otherwise, another hot one with highs in the mid-90s. In the extended forecast, a typical summertime patter is setting up again, but this time it looks even hotter, with several days in the upper 90s! Stay cool.
