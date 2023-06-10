3 suspects from Baton Rouge arrested in connection with attempted burglary

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three suspects from Baton Rouge have been arrested in connection with an attempted burglary in Terrebonne Parish, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Davion Malik Kibodeaux, 20; Daylon Markyon White, 18; and an unnamed 17-year-old all face multiple felony charges.

Information was received about a stolen U-Haul driving on West Park Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, according to deputies.

Deputies responded and spotted the vehicle parked at an apartment complex, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the three male suspects were seen near the U-Haul removing what appeared to be gloves.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

As a result of interviews and evidence collected during an investigation, deputies said they learned the suspects were planning to break into Cycle World in Houma. Deputies added that authorities located several items in the U-Haul that were consistent with tools commonly used during a burglary.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Timothy Soignet thanked authorities for their quick response.

“Our patrol division did an amazing job in this investigation and because of their actions, a local business was saved from becoming a victim, Sheriff Soignet said. “Unfortunately, our agency is far too familiar with this local business falling victim to thefts over the last several years, which has led to the arrest of several offenders not from this community. We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our local businesses from offenders intent on victimizing our community.”

The investigation also revealed that Kibodeaux was wanted on outstanding warrants through the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies. They added that Kibodeaux is facing charges in connection with the burglary of a motor sports business in Gonzales.

Kibodeaux is being held on a $75,000 bond, while White is in jail on a $70,000 bond, according to authorities. They added that the unnamed 17-year-old is being held on an unidentified bond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.