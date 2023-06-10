1 killed in shooting on North Donmoor Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the evening of Friday, June 9.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on North Donmoore Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The victim in the shooting was identified by police as Eric Clennon, 43. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooter got away before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is being asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

