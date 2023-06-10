Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 killed in shooting on North Donmoor Avenue

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the evening of Friday, June 9.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on North Donmoore Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The victim in the shooting was identified by police as Eric Clennon, 43. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooter got away before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is being asked to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

Fire on Curtis Street in Baton Rouge
Overnight house fire leaves 2 residents displaced
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 10
Afternoon storms possible
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Intersection of Plank Road and Main Street in Zachary to close for paving
Kim Mulkey
Louisiana’s construction budget includes money for a PMAC makeover