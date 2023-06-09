Plenty of heat ahead, a few strong storms possible on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first full week of June will end on a hot note, with highs climbing into the mid 90s. When factoring in humidity, the heat index will likely top out near 100° in some areas, so be careful if spending any extended periods of time outdoors. Rains should be less numerous today, with a 30% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 9 (WAFB)

Strong Storms Possible on Saturday

The combination of daytime heating and an upper-air disturbance approaching from the northwest is expected to result in better storm chances once again on Saturday. Look for a 50% to 60% chance of showers and t-storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 9 (WAFB)

Storms will be fueled by another day with temperatures reaching the mid 90s across much of our area. And the potential for a few strong storms remains on the board, with the primary concern being damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area, although areas just west of Baton Rouge have been upgraded to a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 9 (WAFB)

All of that adds up to another day of watching radar in our First Alert Weather App for those headed to Alex Box for the opening game of LSU’s Super Regional against Kentucky. And don’t underestimate the heat, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s and heat index values peaking near or a little above 100°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 9 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

A building dome of high pressure will result in decreasing rain chances and increasing heat into next week. Highs in the mid 90s are all but a certainty for the duration of next week, with upper 90s becoming more likely during the mid to latter part of the week. At the same time, humidity levels will climb, meaning the heat index will become an increasing concern. Don’t be surprised to see some of our first Heat Advisories of the summer by next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 9 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.