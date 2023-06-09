Pedaling for Peace, other Summer of Hope events bringing community together

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders are bringing back the Summer of Hope initiative. The 15-week campaign is led by the community and the goal is to reduce violence while restoring hope to families and making neighborhoods safer.

This evening hundreds of people will bring their bikes to Shopper’s Value on Government St.

The 6th Annual Pedaling for Peace event is hosted by Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole. It’s happening Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

Various groups are expected to come out to help push the message of peace, instead of gun violence.

The bike ride will start at Shopper’s Value on Government St., go to Howell Park, and go back to the supermarket.

Here’s a list of Summer of Hope events this weekend:

6th Annual Pedaling for Peace

June 9, 2023 - 6:00 PM

Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole

Shoppers Value 5355 Government St

Kid Fest 2023

June 10, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Scotlandville CDC

Scotlandville Parkway at Bradley Rd. and Veterans

Housing and Financial Health Expo

June 10, 2023 - 10:00 AM

Hancock Whitney and Partners

Reimagine Women’s Center 7600 Airline Hwy.

Levitt Amp Music Series

June 10, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Scotland Saturdays

Scotlandville Plaza 8551 Scotland Avenue

