Pedaling for Peace, other Summer of Hope events bringing community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders are bringing back the Summer of Hope initiative. The 15-week campaign is led by the community and the goal is to reduce violence while restoring hope to families and making neighborhoods safer.
This evening hundreds of people will bring their bikes to Shopper’s Value on Government St.
The 6th Annual Pedaling for Peace event is hosted by Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole. It’s happening Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
Various groups are expected to come out to help push the message of peace, instead of gun violence.
The bike ride will start at Shopper’s Value on Government St., go to Howell Park, and go back to the supermarket.
Here’s a list of Summer of Hope events this weekend:
6th Annual Pedaling for Peace
June 9, 2023 - 6:00 PM
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole
Shoppers Value 5355 Government St
Kid Fest 2023
June 10, 2023 - 9:00 AM
Scotlandville CDC
Scotlandville Parkway at Bradley Rd. and Veterans
Housing and Financial Health Expo
June 10, 2023 - 10:00 AM
Hancock Whitney and Partners
Reimagine Women’s Center 7600 Airline Hwy.
Levitt Amp Music Series
June 10, 2023 - 5:00 PM
Scotland Saturdays
Scotlandville Plaza 8551 Scotland Avenue
