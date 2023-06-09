Facebook
McKernan holding giveaway featuring autographed baseballs by LSU players

LSU Baseball
LSU Baseball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For Father’s Day weekend and to celebrate LSU reaching the NCAA Super Regionals local personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is giving away 20 autographed baseballs by LSU players.

Gavin Guidry, Gavin Dugas and Tre’ Morgan are the three players that autographed the baseballs.

To enter to win, follow @getgordon on social media, share the giveaway post, tag a friend in the comments and register on the giveaway page. The giveaway will end on Thursday, June 15, at 11:59 p.m., and is open to Louisiana residents who are 18 years and older. McKernan’s team will select winners at random, and the 20 lucky recipients will be notified directly via phone or email.

”It’s a pleasure to partner with athletes whose values align so closely with my own,” said McKernan. “We had a great time fostering a sense of community with the Miracle League earlier this month and are thrilled to now give back to LSU Baseball fans across the state with this giveaway.”

