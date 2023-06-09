GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing over $1,800 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.

Man accused of stealing from Polo store allegedly told employee he had a knife (City of Gonzales Police Department)

Gonzales Police said the incident happened between 7:53 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.

The unidentified man was confronted by a store employee while trying to leave with the items, according to law enforcement. During the confrontation, the man allegedly told the employee he was armed with a knife.

Man accused of stealing from Polo store allegedly told employee he had a knife (City of Gonzales Police Department)

If anyone has any information about the identity and/or whereabouts of this individual, contact Detective James Poe with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

You can also call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP or report to GPD anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.