Man accused of stealing from Polo store allegedly told employee he had a knife

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing over $1,800 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.

Gonzales Police said the incident happened between 7:53 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.

The unidentified man was confronted by a store employee while trying to leave with the items, according to law enforcement. During the confrontation, the man allegedly told the employee he was armed with a knife.

If anyone has any information about the identity and/or whereabouts of this individual, contact Detective James Poe with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

You can also call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP or report to GPD anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.

