Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. man arrested for allegedly jumping into Fla. gator exhibit for social media stunt

Jacob Pursifull
Jacob Pursifull(Tampa Police Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tampa, Fla. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man from Prairieville, La. has been identified as the person who illegally entered an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla. as part of a social media stunt, officials said.

According to Tampa police, Jacob Pursifull “jumped over a fence to unlawfully enter the park on the afternoon of June 1” and entered the alligator enclosure with two others, one of who filmed him.

Police said they arrested Pursifull on Monday, June 5, for the incident and booked him into Orient Road Jail on the charges of burglary, theft of services, and trespassing.

Jacob Pursifull
Jacob Pursifull(Tampa Police Department)

Surveillance video captured him and his accomplices illegally entering the park, according to arrest records. Records also state he yelled at the crowd while inside the alligator enclosure and then jumped back over the fence and fled the park.

Linked social media posts of the uploaded video on TikTok helped investigators identify Pursifull as the suspect and find him, officials added.

Jail records show Pursifull has been released.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
Former LSU guard Alexis Morris waived by Sun

Latest News

Baby powder
Free baby supplies to be given away to moms in need
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges
Man accused of stealing from Polo store allegedly told employee he had a knife
Man accused of stealing from Polo store allegedly told employee he had a knife