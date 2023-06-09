Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Cedrick Harris

Cedrick Harris is a former LSU baseball star who played on the Tigers national championship teams of 1997 and 2000.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cedrick Harris is a former LSU baseball star who played on the Tigers’ national championship teams of 1997 and 2000.

Friday Harris was in town watching the current LSU Tigers practice and prepare for their Super Regional contest against the Kentucky Wildcats.

We had the chance to visit with him for a few moments about the Tigers’ chances of reaching Omaha and his days as an outfielder for LSU.

