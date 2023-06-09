Free baby supplies to be given away to moms in need
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mothers who may be in need can pick up free baby supplies in Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 10.
The “Baby Bag Give-Away” will start at 11:15 a.m. at Bethany Church located at 11107 Honore Lane.
The bags will include items like diapers, wipes, formula, soap, shampoo, and more.
Bags will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
