15-year-old arrested in connection with triple shooting that left 18-year-old dead

A triple shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead and two others injured stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to Police.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting in Baton Rouge that left an 18-year-old dead and two others injured, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The teenager was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to authorities.

It happened late Wednesday night, May 31 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Prescott Court near Prescott Road.

Police identified the victim as Lenni Douglas, 18.

Police said a domestic incident occurred between an ex-boyfriend and a new boyfriend of one of the shooting victims.

Douglas was shot while trying to stop a fight between the ex-boyfriend and the new boyfriend.

Douglas died at the scene. Two other people were shot and taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition, authorities added.

A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to...
A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to emergency officials.(WAFB)

Detectives with the BRPD Homicide Division, along with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and SWAT helped with the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

