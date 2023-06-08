Vacant house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire in Baton Rouge has been ruled as arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it happened in the 1000 block of Osprey Avenue near Scenic Highway Thursday, June 8 around 1:45 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the back of the duplex.

They entered through the front door and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

A fire investigator determined the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has information, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.