Vacant house fire ruled arson

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire in Baton Rouge has been ruled as arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it happened in the 1000 block of Osprey Avenue near Scenic Highway Thursday, June 8 around 1:45 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the back of the duplex.

They entered through the front door and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

A fire investigator determined the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has information, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

