SU Ag Center hosting men’s health luncheon

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In observance of Men’s Health Month, the Southern University Ag Center is hosting a free men’s health luncheon.

The luncheon themed, “Navigating the Journey to Wellness” will be on Thursday, June 8 from noon until 2 p.m. inside of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union on Southern’s campus.

Topics covered during the event will include mental health, cardiology, gastro, and general men’s health.

Speakers will include James Wayne, M.D.; Aldo Russo, M.D.; Garland Green, M.D.; and Marlon Boutin.

Click here to register

