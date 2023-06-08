Shooting injures 1 near Scenic Highway, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 7.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Goudchax Street near Scenic Highway.

One person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is stable, said emergency responders.

No other details have been released. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

