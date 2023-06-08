Facebook
Shooting injures 1 near Scenic Highway, officials say

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 8.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 7.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Goudchax Street near Scenic Highway.

[7:56 AM] Bria Gremillion

One person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is stable, said emergency responders.

No other details have been released. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

