Second person sought after accidental shooting in Baton Rouge

Bellemont Victoria
Bellemont Victoria(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police plan on arresting a second person in the case where two children were injured by bullet shrapnel in May.

Commissioner Nicole Robinson on Thursday signed an arrest warrant for the second suspect whose name is Jahvez Taylor.

The gun used in the accidental shooting belongs to Taylor, 22, according to the arrest warrant.

Taylor is wanted for two counts of misdemeanor negligent injuring in addition to one count of felony obstruction of justice.

