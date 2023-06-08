Ozone Action Day today, scattered storms into Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ozone Action Day has been declared for today, with ozone levels forecast to reach ‘Code Orange’, or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ locally. To be clear, today’s primary concern is ground-level ozone formation, although at least a little smoke will be in the area from the Canadian wildfires that have plagued the northeastern U.S. over the last couple of days. With ozone being the main concern, there are steps we can all take to reduce ozone formation, including driving less, avoid using gas-powered engines like lawnmowers, fueling up vehicles late in the day, and avoiding use of oil-based paints and solvents.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 8 (WAFB)

Otherwise, today’s weather will largely be unchanged from what we’ve seen in recent days, although it will be a bit hotter. Highs will reach the mid 90s in some neighborhoods, with a 40% chance of mainly afternoon thunderstorms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 8 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 8 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

It’s more of the same on Friday, with plenty of heat and scattered, mainly afternoon storms. Highs will again climb into the mid 90s, with rain chances running about 40%.

By Saturday, there is some potential that a cluster of storms will develop across the Southern Plains and attempt to move into our area during the afternoon and evening hours. With that in mind, I’ve bumped Saturday’s rain chances up to 50%-60%, meaning we’ll need to keep a close eye on radar for potential impacts to LSU Baseball.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 8 (WAFB)

Additionally, if the cluster of storms does materialize, they may also bring a severe weather threat to the region. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed almost all of the WAFB viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather on Saturday, with damaging winds being the main concern.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 8 (WAFB)

A somewhat quieter pattern is expected by Sunday, with only isolated showers and t-storms, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Big Heat Next Week

Heat looks to be the main issue in our extended forecast. Highs in the mid 90s will be common next week, with the potential that we’ll start to see some upper 90s during the mid to latter part of the week. Humidity levels will also run higher next week, meaning the heat index, or what it feels like when you combine temperature and humidity, will be an increasing concern as the week progresses.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 8 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.