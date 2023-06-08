Officials warn about importance of flood insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With hurricane season officially underway, the Louisiana Department of Insurance is reminding homeowners and business owners about the importance of flood insurance and how to protect themselves in the event of a natural disaster.

Policyholders across the state are struggling to secure property insurance coverage following several devastating storm seasons.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will join 9News This Morning around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 for a live interview to offer tips and best practices for protecting your property and possessions.

According to the La. Dept. of Insurance, property insurance policies typically do not include coverage for flood damage, so policyholders will need a separate policy to be covered.

“We’ve learned tough and expensive lessons in recent years due to Mother Nature and the frequency of severe weather all across Louisiana,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Flood insurance is essential to recovering fully after a flood, and we know it doesn’t take a named storm to bring torrential rains to our neighborhoods.”

For more information or to purchase a flood policy, visit www.floodsmart.gov or contact an agent.

