Minor injured in shooting near Scenic Highway, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a minor hurt Wednesday night, June 7.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Goudchaux Street near Scenic Highway.

Authorities located a female minor who was shot in the arm. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim was outside with several other minors when shots were fired and she was hit.

The minor was taken to the hospital and her condition is stable, emergency responders confirmed.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

