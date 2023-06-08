Lemony Chicken & Asparagus Saltimbocca

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saltimbocca is an Italian dish when translated means “jumping in the mouth”. It is extremely popular in countries such as Spain and Greece and is normally made with veal sautéed and further flavored with prosciutto and sage. In this recipe, we use chicken enhanced with asparagus accompanied by pasta which is optional.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

4 (4-ounce) chicken cutlets

16 (4-inch) asparagus tips

2 tbsps lemon juice

1½ cups chicken stock

2 tsps cornstarch

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

8 basil leaves, divided

8 strips thinly sliced prosciutto, divided

3 tbsps olive oil

4 (⅛-inch thick) lemon slices

1 tbsp chopped tarragon

Method:

Cut asparagus tips into 4-inch pieces and set aside. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice, chicken stock, and cornstarch, whisking until smooth. Set aside. Season chicken to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place 2 basil leaves on each cutlet then wrap with prosciutto, securing basil leaves in place. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sauté 2 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Remove chicken from pan and keep warm. Add lemon slices and cook for 1–2 minutes. Whisk the chicken stock mixture to redistribute cornstarch and pour into the same skillet over medium-high heat. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until the sauce is slightly thickened and coats the spoon. Add asparagus pieces and tarragon then cook for 3–5 minutes or until tender-crisp. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Return chicken to skillet and cook for 3–5 minutes to heat thoroughly. To serve, place a serving of pasta in the center of a plate and top with 1 chicken breast and 4 asparagus tips. Spoon an equal amount of sauce over the dish.

