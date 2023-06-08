Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Doug Thompson

Doug Thompson was a star pitcher for the LSU Tigers during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Doug Thompson was a star pitcher for the LSU Tigers during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

Thompson now works as a broadcaster during LSU games and shares his thoughts on the Tigers’ Super Regional matchup against Kentucky.

Thompson also reflects on his collegiate career, the impact the legend Skip Bertman had on him, and much, much more.

