Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed on Sunday, June 4, after allegedly attempting to break into a home in Ascension Parish, officials said.

Kameron Serigny, 20, of Gonzales, has been identified as the man found deceased in the home.

According to officials, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted break-in around 6 a.m. at a home on Tiggy Duplessis Rd., in Ascension Parish.

Deputies said when they arrived Serigny was found in the rear entrance threshold of the home. The homeowner told deputies he fired several shots at Serigny who was attempting to break in.

Investigators say the suspect first tried to break into a car in the driveway, setting off the car alarm and alerting the homeowners.

The home is equipped with several security cameras which showed the suspect eating grass and beating on his chest, investigators said.

Video shows the suspect punching a hole in the glass on the home’s door, investigators said at that point, the homeowner fired one shot and the suspect fell to the ground. The suspect then reportedly got up again and punched another hole in the glass.

The homeowner then shot him again, sending the suspect back to the ground. The suspect then got up and slammed himself into the door, breaking it open, the video shows. At that point, the homeowner fired 3 to 4 additional shots, killing the suspect, investigators said.

Detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit investigated and received information that corroborated the homeowner’s statement.

Serigny is believed to have used an illegal substance before the attempted break-in, detectives added.

The homeowner has not been charged and a toxicology report is pending, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

