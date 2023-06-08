Facebook
Gov. Edwards to make remarks on end of 2023 Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(Source: WVUE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Govenor Edwards will hold a news conference after the 2023 Legislative Session, officials said.

The Legislative Session began Monday, April 10. Since, Gov. Edwards has signed multiple bills into law.

The news conference will be around 30 minutes, officials added.

