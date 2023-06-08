Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed on Sunday, June 4, after allegedly attempting to break into a home in Gonzales, officials said.

Kameron Serigny, 20, of Gonzales, has been identified as the man found deceased in the home.

According to officials, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted break-in around 6 a.m. at a home on Tiggy Duplessis Rd., in Gonzales.

Deputies said when they arrived Serigny was found in the rear entrance threshold of the home. The homeowner told deputies he fired several shots at Serigny who was attempting to break in.

Detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit investigated and received information that corroborated the homeowner’s statement.

Serigny is believed to have used an illegal substance before the attempted break-in, detectives added.

The homeowner has not been charged and a toxicology report is pending, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

