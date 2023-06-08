Facebook
Family, friends, community say final goodbyes to Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly.

The police officer died on Friday, June 2, from injuries he sustained during a shooting at a popular shopping center back on Thursday, May 11.

Services will be held at Healing Place Church’s Main Campus on Highland Road on Thursday, June 8.

A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m.

WAFB will have live coverage of the funeral starting at 11:30 a.m.

A procession will follow from Healing Place Church on Highland Road to the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on North Range Ave near Denham Springs High School. The procession route will go down Highland Road, Airline Highway, Interstate 12, and from Range Avenue to the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.

The visitation, service, and burial are open to the public.

Click here to view Corporal Kelly’s obituary.

