CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drugs, weapon charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on multiple drug charges.

Nepton Hatfield Jr., 24, is wanted on the following charges: Distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule ll CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, crime of CDS, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts), possession of schedule l, illegal carrying of weapons, stop signs and yield signs, reckless operations of a vehicle, and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Hatfield is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing around 155 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.