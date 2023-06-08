Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drugs, weapon charges

Nepton Hatfield Jr.
Nepton Hatfield Jr.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on multiple drug charges.

Nepton Hatfield Jr., 24, is wanted on the following charges: Distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule ll CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, crime of CDS, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts), possession of schedule l, illegal carrying of weapons, stop signs and yield signs, reckless operations of a vehicle, and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Hatfield is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing around 155 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
Former LSU guard Alexis Morris waived by Sun

Latest News

Forecast for the next three days.
Dodging raindrops into the weekend
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in
Corporal Shawn Kelly
Family, friends, community say final goodbyes to Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in
Charges for parents of woman found dead on couch thrown out, likely to be reinstated
Charges for parents of woman found dead on couch thrown out; DA will present case before different grand jury