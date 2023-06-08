Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Charges for parents of woman found dead on couch thrown out; DA will present case before different grand jury

Charges for parents of woman found dead on couch thrown out, likely to be reinstated
Charges for parents of woman found dead on couch thrown out, likely to be reinstated(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge dropped murder charges for the parents of 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher, the disabled woman who was found deceased at her parents’ home in Clinton on January 3, 2022.

District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla will bring the case back before a different grand jury on June 19.

Authorities found Fletcher lying on a 1960′s-style sofa with urine and feces everywhere around her. The coroner’s office explained that the woman’s parents were away on a weekend trip when she died. The parents reportedly claimed their daughter had extreme social anxiety and autism.

A grand jury of 12 in Clinton charged Lacey Fletcher’s parents, Clay and Sheila Fletcher, with second-degree murder on May 2, 2022.

The couple was expected to stand trial for the charges later this month.

But at a hearing on May 30, District Judge Kathryn Jones with the 20th JDC, granted a motion to quash the indictment. That action came after questions regarding the wording of an amendment on the indictment by defense attorneys, according to officials with the East Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

D’Aquilla told WAFB the defense brought up three reasons to quash the indictment. The first was for no specific intent, the judge denied it. The second was not signed by the foreperson, the judge denied that one. And the third was the wording on the indictment, which the judge granted.

WAFB reached out to the Fletchers’ defense attorney, Steve Moore, who had no comment at this time.

The couple remains out on bond.

D’Aquilla is hopeful to have a new trial date before the end of the year.

RELATED
Trial delayed for parents of Lacey Fletcher
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
Parents bond out of jail after indictment for murder in case of woman’s body found on couch with feces around it

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
Former LSU guard Alexis Morris waived by Sun

Latest News

Forecast for the next three days.
Dodging raindrops into the weekend
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in
Corporal Shawn Kelly
Family, friends, community say final goodbyes to Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in