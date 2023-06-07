Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Things heating up with scattered afternoon storms

Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Wednesday, June 7.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things will be a little drier in the coming days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7(WAFB)

Temperatures will be on the rise as we see slightly less rain coverage.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7(WAFB)

Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90°s each day with scattered afternoon t-storms. A few showers will linger into the early evening, but the overall weather pattern will be very summer-like. The only silver lining is that humidity levels will remain acceptable.

A mid-level disturbance will be riding along the backside edge of a trough Saturday. This is causing us to increase rain chances for Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected Saturday mainly during the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans Saturday be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast as we fine tune it in the coming days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7(WAFB)

Sunday is looking like a drier weather day as the trough begins to pull away to the northeast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7(WAFB)

High pressure will build into the area next week. This will result in dry weather with soaring temperatures into the upper 90°s for some.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
Former LSU guard Alexis Morris waived by Sun

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, June 7
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, June 6
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, June 6