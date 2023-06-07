Things heating up with scattered afternoon storms
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things will be a little drier in the coming days.
Temperatures will be on the rise as we see slightly less rain coverage.
Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90°s each day with scattered afternoon t-storms. A few showers will linger into the early evening, but the overall weather pattern will be very summer-like. The only silver lining is that humidity levels will remain acceptable.
A mid-level disturbance will be riding along the backside edge of a trough Saturday. This is causing us to increase rain chances for Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected Saturday mainly during the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans Saturday be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast as we fine tune it in the coming days.
Sunday is looking like a drier weather day as the trough begins to pull away to the northeast.
High pressure will build into the area next week. This will result in dry weather with soaring temperatures into the upper 90°s for some.
