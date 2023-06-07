Teen killed in single-vehicle accident in East Feliciana Parish identified

UPDATE

Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

On June 6, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 10 west of LA 961 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 16-year-old Owen Fudge of Ethel.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Fudge was headed west at a high rate of speed on LA 10. For reasons still being investigated, Fudge failed to negotiate a left hand curve, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Fudge suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is not suspected; however a routine toxicology sample was obtained for scientific analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

A high rate of speed increases the forces of impact when there is a crash. This severely diminishes the effectiveness of occupant protection systems like seat belts and airbags. Speeding also increases the required stopping distances and decreases the amount of time available to react to changing road conditions. All motorist should be vigilant in following all road safety laws.

ORIGINAL

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teenager has been killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night in East Feliciana Parish, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis.

It happened roughly two to three miles east of Clinton on Highway 10, at around 9:30 p.m.

Sheriff Travis said only one person was inside of the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Sheriff Travis said his deputies will turn over the investigation to Louisiana State Police.

Details are limited at this time, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

