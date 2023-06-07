Summer heat, afternoon storms persist next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same in our weather today, with generally quiet conditions expected through the morning. By the afternoon, scattered t-storms will once again develop as highs climb to around 90 degrees.

As is typically the case in the summer months, any stronger storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Only Getting Hotter

A ridge of high pressure centered to our west will slowly build in our direction over the next several days. Scattered storms will still develop each day, but highs will trend even hotter, topping out in the low to mid 90s.

LSU Baseball Super Regional

Heat will certainly be an issue for the Super Regional this weekend, with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday meaning those headed to The Box will likely deal with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered storms will also remain possible, with rain chances posted around 40% for now. We’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for a disturbance to sneak in from the northwest that could send rain chances even higher.

No major changes are expected for Sunday and Monday, with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s, and rain chances hovering around 30%. If anything, those days may be a touch drier than what we expect on Saturday.

