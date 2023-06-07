Facebook
Studies suggest use of antidepressants may disrupt bone formation

Antidepressants
Antidepressants(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to recent studies, using antidepressants may increase the risk of bone fractures. Researchers said approximately one in eight adults in the United States are currently taking some sort of antidepressant.

“That was pre-pandemic, so the number may actually be higher and in women over 60, it’s more like a quarter,” said Angela Roy, PA-C with the Bone Health Clinic at Baton Rouge General. “There are some studies that suggest the chronic use of antidepressants can or may disrupt normal bone formation.”

She said these medications can make your bones weaker and more at risk for a fracture. One in two women and one in four men will have an osteoporotic fracture.

“These can be life altering events,” said Roy. “They come with a lot of loss of independence. They can really be devastating.”

This does not mean you stop taking an antidepressant without talking to your doctor.

“Mental health is obviously very important, and these medicines do play a role, but I think it’s important to know the effect that some of these medicines can have on your bone.”

That’s why she said bone screening is so important. These screenings are also known as bone density scans and are covered by insurance.

So is taking calcium, vitamin D and exercising. If you feel like you’re on a medication that could be affecting your bone health, talk to your doctor.

