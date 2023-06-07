State police identify teen killed in single-vehicle accident in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A are investigating a single-vehicle accident in East Feliciana Parish that left a teenager dead on Tuesday night, June 6.

Owen Fudge, 16, of Ethel, died in the crash, authorities confirmed.

It happened on LA 10 around 9:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Fudge was traveling at a high rate of speed on LA 10.

Authorities said for reasons still being investigated, Fudge failed to turn in a curve, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Fudge suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, impairment is not suspected; however, a routine toxicology sample was taken for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

