Man sentenced to life in prison after raping juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has found a man guilty of sexually abusing a juvenile on Thursday, June 1.

Seth Savoie, 26, of Bayou L’Ourse, is charged with First-Degree Rape which carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s detectives said they received a complaint that a 10-year-old had been sexually abused. The juvenile gave detectives details about being raped and learned that it had been occurring since the age of 9- years-old.

According to officials, they tried to contact Savoie numerous times, who was 24 at the time but were unsuccessful.

Detectives gathered enough evidence for the District Attorney’s Office to present before the grand jury.

In November of 2020, an Assumption Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment for Savoie on the charge of First-Degree Rape. Savoie was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The jury reportedly took less than an hour to render a guilty verdict. Formal sentencing is set for August 30, 2023, officials added.

