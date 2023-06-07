Man accused of harassing ex-girlfriend, setting fire to her vehicle arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a man who allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle which spread to an occupied mobile home, investigators say.

According to officials, Jeremie Brown, 45, of Eunice, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on one count each of aggravated arson, felony stalking, and improper communication.

It reportedly happened Saturday evening, May 27, on Austin Drive in Denham Springs.

According to officials, firefighters arrived to find a vehicle fire had spread to a mobile home with a woman inside.

The woman was able to escape safely, officials confirmed.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set and identified Brown, the ex-boyfriend of the vehicle owner, as a suspect.

Brown had reportedly been harassing his ex-girlfriend since their relationship ended, officials added.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the La. Attorney General’s Office helped investigators find Brown in Eunice after several days of searching for him.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on outstanding, unrelated charges and then transferred to the Livingston Parish Jail, officials said.

