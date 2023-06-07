LYNX by CATS could expand, after 1 year of success.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capitol Area Transit System (CATS) celebrates the first anniversary of LYNX, Baker’s successful app-based, on-demand public transit service.

“We know that the vast majority of people who are using links do not have their own vehicle, so this really opens up opportunities for them to have consistent access to a vehicle for work, for access to doctors, to get where they need to go for groceries,” Deanna Wallace said , the Liaison officer for CATS.

It allows riders to schedule quick pickups and drop-offs with their phones. The micro transit system is similar to apps like Lyft or Uber, but a spokesperson for CATS says it is a more affordable option.

Taking a ride will cost you $1.75, and it is free for students.

LYNX in Baker is the first in the region, and based on this year’s results, the folks over at cats want to expand.

“We’ve already been talking to other areas, other cities about how we might be able to bring them similar services. We’re really excited to see how we can expand micro transit,” Wallace said.

CATS and LYNX are offering free rides to celebrate their one year anniversary. Riders can use the promocode “LYNX1YEAR” for two free rides.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.