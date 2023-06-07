Louisiana’s annual free fishing weekend set for June 10 - 11

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Heads up, anglers. Louisiana free fishing days are back!

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced dates for its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 10 and June 11.

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license. While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

“Each year we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” LDWF secretary Rob Shadoin said. “If you are an angler, please bring family and friends and introduce them to Louisiana’s great fishing.”

In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphinfish, and gray triggerfish. When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option for the license type. Anglers can skip the “LDWF Fishing License Number” field. A Free Fishing Weekend ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 only.

To register for an ROLP, please go to https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/login.

LDWF reminds the public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year is required to purchase a state fishing license at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.

