Coroner called to shooting scene in Baton Rouge

Police lights
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to a shooting scene overnight on Wednesday, June 7.

Emergency officials confirmed the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of Merganzer Avenue near Mills Avenue.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

