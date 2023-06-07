Facebook
After Contact 9 report, elevator at senior apartment complex fixed

Neighbors were forced to use the stairs for two months. That made it hard for them to do everyday chores including laundry.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The people living at a retirement community in Port Allen are feeling relief.

The elevator at the Allen Court apartments is finally fixed after two months. The repair comes after a Contact 9 report about the challenges neighbors faced without it.

Hearing the ding from the elevator is music to the ears of those living at the complex.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. Yes indeed because we went through the ringer without it,” said Linda Borris.

The property manager says lightning hit the building back on March 27th.

It tore a hole in the roof letting water through, causing the elevator to break.

Now, that problem is solved.

Neighbors can now use the elevator to take their groceries upstairs.

“I was disappointed because every time they came it was one thing or another until y’all came in and put a little reinforcement,” said Wanda Morgan.

