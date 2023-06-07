69-year-old victim identified in deadly Baton Rouge shooting

UPDATE

Information provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department:

Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Eishmel Spears, Jr, 69 years old that occurred early this morning at approximately 0235 hours, at 9988 Merganzer Avenue.

Spears was pronounced deceased on scene, as a result of injuries he sustained from being shot.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This is an on-going investigation. Detectives are asking for persons having information regarding this homicide, to please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to a shooting scene overnight on Wednesday, June 7.

The coroner responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Emergency officials confirmed the shooting happened in the 9900 block of Merganzer Avenue near Mills Avenue and Scenic Highway.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

