1 killed in single-vehicle accident in East Feliciana Parish

By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teenager has been killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night in East Feliciana Parish, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis.

It happened roughly two to three miles east of Clinton on Highway 10, at around 9:30 p.m.

Sheriff Travis said only one person was inside of the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Sheriff Travis said his deputies will turn over the investigation to Louisiana State Police.

Details are limited at this time, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

