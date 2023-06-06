Video showing gunman shooting toward houses under investigation, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting captured on video that has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, an unidentified person is seen raising a handgun out of the window of a moving vehicle before firing indiscriminately toward houses.

The video was shared by the profile @getyourkidsnola on Instagram.

It is unclear where the video took place. The NOPD says it is actively investigating.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

