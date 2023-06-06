Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Videos show Amazon delivery van on fire in Zachary

Amazon van fire
Amazon van fire(Lael Montgomery)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An Amazon delivery van caught fire Monday, June 5, in a Zachary neighborhood.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Loudon Street near Rollins Road.

According to Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble, the Amazon employee stopped to drop off some packages at a residence, then while he was on his way back to the van, he noticed the huge flames and smoke.

Chief Kimble believes the fire started due to mechanical issues with the van.

Video credit: Lael Montgomery

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly when they arrived at the scene.

Former Zachary Councilman Lael Montgomery captured multiple videos showing the vehicle on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Kimble said there was some slight damage to a car that was parked close to the Amazon van.

WAFB reached out to a spokesperson with Amazon for a comment on this incident, but have not heard back yet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Rhino at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo passes away
Video captures Amazon delivery van on fire in Zachary
Gemstone the rhino
Rhino at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo passes away
Vonzell Batiste
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing, beating elderly man