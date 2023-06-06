Videos show Amazon delivery van on fire in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An Amazon delivery van caught fire Monday, June 5, in a Zachary neighborhood.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Loudon Street near Rollins Road.

According to Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble, the Amazon employee stopped to drop off some packages at a residence, then while he was on his way back to the van, he noticed the huge flames and smoke.

Chief Kimble believes the fire started due to mechanical issues with the van.

Video credit: Lael Montgomery

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly when they arrived at the scene.

Former Zachary Councilman Lael Montgomery captured multiple videos showing the vehicle on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Kimble said there was some slight damage to a car that was parked close to the Amazon van.

WAFB reached out to a spokesperson with Amazon for a comment on this incident, but have not heard back yet.

