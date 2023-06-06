Traveling dinosaur exhibit makes a stop in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Dinosaur George Traveling Museum is making a return to Port Allen Tuesday, June 6.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Port Allen Community Center. The address is 749 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.

The center will be turned into a Natural History Museum with the installation of the Dinosaur George Traveling Museum. All ages are welcome and admission is free.

The Dinosaur George Traveling Museum is making a return to Port Allen Tuesday, June 6. (dinosaurgeorge.com)

The Texas-based museum is one of the largest traveling dinosaur museums in the United States. It exhibits more than 150 prehistoric artifacts from around the world. The Brachiosaurus, Woolly Mammoth, Saber-toothed Tiger, and Allosaurus are a few of the creatures whose artifacts are on display. Grade-level scavenger hunts are available to make student and family museum exploration an exciting and educational experience. “Dinosaur George” Blasing, the Museum’s founder, and the Museum’s expert staff are available to answer dinosaur questions.

“Dinosaur George” Blasing is a self-taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist with more than 45 years of study and research. He is the writer, co-creator, and host of Jurassic Fight Club on the History Channel.

The museum has been around for 13 years and has driven hundreds of thousands of miles to millions of people by converting gymnasiums and facilities into a natural history museum.

To learn more about the Traveling Museum, visit their website here.

