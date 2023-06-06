Facebook
Suspect sought after allegedly robbing, beating elderly man

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect accused of robbing and beating an elderly man.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect accused of robbing and beating an elderly man.

Authorities said Vonzell Batiste 34, of Donaldsonville, is wanted in relation to the robbery and battery of a 72-year-old man.

Vonzell Batiste
Vonzell Batiste(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday, May 29, around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Charles Street in Donaldsonville after reports of a robbery.

When they got there, deputies found the elderly male victim on his front porch with moderate injuries.

The victim told deputies that his wallet had been stolen after he was attacked by a man who left the scene.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Vonzell Batiste.

Detectives have an active warrant for Batiste’s arrest for one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

