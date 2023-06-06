Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing, beating elderly man

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect accused of robbing and beating an elderly man.

Authorities said Vonzell Batiste 34, of Donaldsonville, was taken into custody in Donaldsonville in relation to the robbery and battery of a 72-year-old man.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday, May 29, around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Charles Street in Donaldsonville after reports of a robbery.

When they got there, deputies found the elderly male victim on his front porch with moderate injuries.

The victim told deputies that his wallet had been stolen after he was attacked by a man who left the scene.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Vonzell Batiste.

Detectives said Batiste is charged with one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree battery.

