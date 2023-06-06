Police seek public’s help to find woman missing for months

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen for months.

According to police, Anna Ellis, 57, hasn’t been seen since the evening of Friday, March 3, at her home on South Street in Baker. Family members said they believe she went out to smoke a cigarette around 10:30 p.m. that day.

Ellis left in an unknown direction, and family members said they don’t know if she was picked up or not.

Officers responded to the missing person complaint on Sunday, March 5.

Police said Ellis has black hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet and six inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with details that can help police is being urged to contact Baker police at (225) 775-6000 ext. 1.

