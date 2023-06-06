Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police seek public’s help to find woman missing for months

Anna Ellis
Anna Ellis(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen for months.

According to police, Anna Ellis, 57, hasn’t been seen since the evening of Friday, March 3, at her home on South Street in Baker. Family members said they believe she went out to smoke a cigarette around 10:30 p.m. that day.

Ellis left in an unknown direction, and family members said they don’t know if she was picked up or not.

Officers responded to the missing person complaint on Sunday, March 5.

Police said Ellis has black hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet and six inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with details that can help police is being urged to contact Baker police at (225) 775-6000 ext. 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Police Lights
Beating death victim identified as father of officer killed in 2016 ambush
Is your home energy efficient ready for the summer?
The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a...
BRPD investigating video of young child smoking weed in vehicle; 1 arrested
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a recent heist at the...
Deputies need help identifying thieves who allegedly stole from Ulta in Juban Crossing