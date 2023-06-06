Police investigate beating death of 63-year-old man
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the beating death of a man.
According to police, Hosea Jackson, 63, was physically assaulted back on Thursday, June 1. Police added the assault happened at the Triple S Food Market on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue.
Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.
BRPD said that autopsy results ruled Jackson’s death a homicide because of injuries to his head and neck area.
A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with details that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.
