Police investigate beating death of 63-year-old man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the beating death of a man.

According to police, Hosea Jackson, 63, was physically assaulted back on Thursday, June 1. Police added the assault happened at the Triple S Food Market on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue.

Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.

BRPD said that autopsy results ruled Jackson’s death a homicide because of injuries to his head and neck area.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.