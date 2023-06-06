Facebook
Police investigate beating death of 63-year-old man

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the beating death of a man.

According to police, Hosea Jackson, 63, was physically assaulted back on Thursday, June 1. Police added the assault happened at the Triple S Food Market on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue.

Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.

BRPD said that autopsy results ruled Jackson’s death a homicide because of injuries to his head and neck area.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, June 6