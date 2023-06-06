Officials urge safety on Secure Your Load for Road Safety Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are using Secure Your Load for Road Safety Day on Tuesday, June 6, as an opportunity to bring awareness to unsecured loads and road debris.

The day is also a time to remember the people who have lost their lives due to unsecured loads and road debris.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 715 deaths, more than 16,000 injuries, and about 82,000 property damage crashes related to unsecured loads or road debris in the year 2020.

Officials said drivers should follow the below tips to properly secure any cargo:

Tie cargo down with rope, netting, or straps.

Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer.

Consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.

Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer.

Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure.

In Louisiana, the penalty for having an unsecured load is a fine, imprisonment, or both.

